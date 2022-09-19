Alstom to deliver 17 more Coradia Stream trains to Romania

The latest order brings the number of Coradia Stream electric multiple units (EMUs) procured by Romani to 37. Credit: © Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has struck an agreement with Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF) to supply a further 17 Coradia Stream inter-regional trains and provide related maintenance.

This addition to an initial contract is valued at €220m.

Apart from the delivery, the company will offer maintenance services for a period of 15 years.

The latest order brings the number of Coradia Stream electric multiple units (EMUs) procured by Romania to 37.

A low-floor, high-performance EMU, Coradia Stream’s modular design enables operators to customise configuration and interiors.

Coradia Stream trains feature ERTMS Level 2 traffic control system and can operate on all the main European power supply systems.

Under the new order, Alstom will supply trains comprising a digital system backed by high-precision sensors for passenger counting.

With top speed of 160km/h, the trains also offer emission-free traction solutions including battery or hydrogen for non-electrified lines.

Additionally, the trains will house ecological toilets, including one meant for physically challenged passengers.

Alstom Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova managing director Gabriel Stanciu said: “I am very happy to see that ARF has already decided to extend the benefits of our trains to even more passengers, almost doubling the initial order.

“These 37 modern inter-regional electric trains will significantly contribute to the country’s transition to sustainable mobility – in line with our ambition to lead the way towards greener and smarter mobility worldwide.

“I am delighted that Romania is joining the ranks of the numerous European countries benefitting from Alstom’s regional rail technologies.”

Nearly 900 Coradia Stream trains are operational across Denmark, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.