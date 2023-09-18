18 recent graduates will be selected for the training programme. Credit: Alstom

French locomotive manufacturer Alstom has launched the 11th version of the Alstom Talent Energy Programme in Spain, aimed at university students and recent graduates.

The programme, which has so far graduated more than 300 participants, will offer scholarships for postgraduate study as well as rotations at Alstom facilities in Madrid and Barcelona.

Alstom said the selection process will be open until October 13, 2023. The programme will then start in November 2023.

The project integrates academic and professional learning, allowing students to combine theory and practical skills to develop future railway potential.

Alstom’s human resources director for Spain and Portugal Stéphanie Burik emphasised the success of the course so far and the importance of the programme for the company: “With this successful programme, in which more than 300 graduates have already participated, we provide opportunities for last-year students and recent graduates to continue their personal and professional development in a global company such as Alstom, a world leader in sustainable mobility and digital solutions.

“The promotion of young talent and their professional growth is a strategic pillar for our company.”

Participants in the Alstom Talent Energy Programme will also be enrolled in the University of Alcalá’s postgraduate degree programme in “Agile Organizations and Digital Transformation”.

Additionally, Alstom stated that during their internship, all participants will get a scholarship to engage in various national or international sustainable mobility initiatives.

The announcement follows the manufacturer’s earlier endeavours, which have enabled students throughout the world to continue their education, including programmes in Australia/New Zealand, Germany and the United Kingdom.