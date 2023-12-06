Canadian flag carrier Air Canada has launched its new offering which extends air-to-rail booking options for customers across major European airports.
The agreement relies on partnerships with four major rail partners: SNCF, Deutsche Bahn, Swiss Federal Railways, and ÖBB.
Air Canada said its programme would create “intermodal hubs” at European airports with multi-modal ticket options.
Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President of revenue and network planning, at Air Canada emphasised how this will ease travel for Air Canada customers.
Galardo said: “As a leading global airline, Air Canada excels at flying, but we also know intermodal connections can enrich the travel experience through added convenience and by promoting sustainability.
“In offering easy onward airport connections with the national rail systems in France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, we are creating intermodal hubs and opening the door for customers to reach stations at major cities and popular destinations throughout these countries. Moreover, by facilitating the use of rail for the short-haul segments of our customers’ journeys, we can provide sustainable travel options when touring Europe”.
The air-to-rail connections vary for each region. French tickets will be sold under a deal with SNCF Voyageurs with customers purchasing a single ticket at Charles De Gaulle airport for up to 22 high-speed rail destinations.
In Germany, Air Canada will be extending its partnership with Lufthansa Express Rail, reaching over 5600 railway stations from Frankfurt and Munich.
Air Canada’s presence in Switzerland will involve passengers flying into Zurich or Geneva and receiving connections at up to 11 stations across the region.
Lastly, passengers flying to Vienna Airport will be able to access OBB services reaching up to nine stations including Linz, Salzburg and Innsbruck.
Intermodal offerings have increased in recent years and are being recognised for their importance in promoting sustainability.
According to the International Union of Railways and IATA, to provide travellers with “the best of both worlds” when it comes to international travel, transportation companies must continue to collaborate.