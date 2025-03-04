Aecom will lead the final design of a 6.7-mile light rail line with 11 stations to enhance local transit efficiency. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

Aecom has been appointed lead designer for Phase II of Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s $3.57bn East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit (LRT) Project.

As part of the San Fernando Transit Constructors joint venture, Aecom will oversee the final design of the 6.7-mile light rail line, which includes 11 stations.

The East San Fernando Valley LRT Project is an infrastructure initiative aimed at enhancing public transit in the San Fernando Valley area in California, US.

The light rail line will run along Van Nuys Boulevard, one of the busiest corridors in the Valley, providing a new transit option for the residents of Van Nuys, Panorama City, Arleta, and Pacoima.

The project will feature at-grade light rail tracks, creating vital new connections with regional transit services such as Metrolink, Amtrak, and various Metro lines. It is expected to be completed in 2031.

Aecom’s role will involve managing the design integration for multiple facilities, using 3D Building Information Modelling (BIM) to optimise design efficiency and constructability.

Aecom US West region chief executive Matt Crane said: “We are proud to support this landmark project, which will meet growing demands for public transit in the region.

“For over a decade, our transportation experts have played a critical role in delivering Southern California’s ambitious transit objectives.”

The East San Fernando Valley LRT Project is set to bring comprehensive street improvements to enhance accessibility and safety, along with a new 22-acre maintenance and storage facility.

The facility is planned to include solar-powered systems with excess power storage capabilities, reflecting a commitment to sustainable infrastructure.

In December 2024, the Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) in Texas, US, chose Aecom as the delivery partner for Austin’s first light rail transit system.

This project is a key component of the city’s Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, aimed at enhancing the connectivity of Austin’s transportation infrastructure.