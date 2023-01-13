Early works and site establishment activities have started at the station site. Credit: Erich Westendarp from Pixabay.

ADCO Constructions has secured a contract to design and construct the new Pimpama train station on the Gold Coast Line in Queensland, Australia.

The station is the first of three planned stations on the Gold Coast through Cross River Rail.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said ADCO Constructions will commence major works on the Pimpama station early this year.

Bailey said: “Pimpama is one of the fastest growing suburbs in Australia, so I’m glad to see we’ve taken this important step towards getting the station built.

“The new station will make it much easier for local residents to jump on a train, as they won’t need to go to Ormeau or Coomera to use the rail network.

“Getting closer to having a new station is a win for the Pimpama community, and I’m looking forward to seeing construction progress.”

Palaszczuk Government Minister Meaghan Scanlon said early works and site establishment activities have begun at the project site.

Scanlon said: “Early works on the station access road, drainage and connecting infrastructure are also well underway and once complete, around 40,000 cubic metres of spoil, enough to fill about 16 Olympic swimming pools, will have been excavated and re-used where possible.

“This project comes as part of the Palaszczuk Labor Government’s almost $5.2 billion, four-year road and transport plan for the Gold Coast, supporting 4,300 good, secure jobs.”

The new Pimpama station will feature 40-bike lock-up enclosure, a pedestrian overpass and connections to cycle paths and local pedestrian.

This station will also comprise five accessible car parks; through-lifts on each platform; larger taxi and kiss’n’ride bays; assistance animal toileting facilities; and improved location and layout for accessible and ambulant toilets.

Furthermore, the station will have around 380 car parks with provision for additional car parks of about 200 to cope up with anticipated population growth.