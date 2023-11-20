Swedish-Swiss multinational ABB and Indian rolling stock manufacturer Titagarh Rail Systems (Titagarh) have formed a strategic partnership to supply propulsion systems for metro rolling stock projects in India.
The partnership is aligned with the Indian Government’s “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) initiatives and has already had early success by winning orders to design and supply equipment for metro coaches for the state of Gujarat.
Titagarh specialises in the design, manufacture, supply, commissioning, and servicing of various passenger rolling stock and metro coaches for the Indian and international markets.
According to ABB, the partnership will allow the two companies to “build on their potential and synergy to become an established player in the Indian market”.
ABB is a world leader in the field of the design, manufacture and servicing of propulsion systems and electrical equipment relating to rolling stock used for railways and metro systems.
“This strategic partnership with Titagarh provides the strong foundation to enter and expand our footprint in this key market, while also supporting the efforts to make rail transportation in India sustainable through our energy-efficient technology, fully produced in India,” Edgar Keller, ABB President of Traction Business, said.
The partnership covers an agreement for Titagarh to purchase ABB propulsion systems including traction converters, auxiliary converters, traction motors, and Train Control & Management System (TCMS) software.
It also includes securing the manufacturing rights and production license for traction motors along with the complete transfer of technology of the GoA 4 (Driverless metro) TCMS software from ABB to Titagarh.
“Working in partnership with ABB will enable Titagarh to participate fully in our government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. We have already set up manufacturing facilities for some of the items for the propulsion chain and are in the process of making it a holistic solution,” said Umesh Chowdhary, vice chairman and managing director of Titagarh.
“This agreement is an important step towards developing in-house capabilities for our own TCMS, including driverless TCMS, complete with the setup of a TCMS Laboratory and the development of the source codes.”
The strategic partnership is already underway with orders for propulsion equipment and TCMS placed for metro coaches in Gujarat – one of the leading industrialised states in India.
Last year it was reported that the Italian Government was looking to purchase a stake in Titagarh Wagons’ wholly-owned arm Firema.