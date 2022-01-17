Railway industry companies are increasingly innovating in internet of things

We have analysed innovation in internet of things in the railway industry using data from GlobalData. Credit: GlobalData.

Research and innovation in internet of things in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector is on the rise.

The most recent figures show that the number of IoT patent applications in the industry stood at 11 in the three months ending November – up from 10 over the same period last year.

Figures for patent grants related to IoT followed a different pattern to filings – shrinking from 12 in the three months ending November last year to 10 this year.

Related

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

IoT is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

FedEx Corp was the top internet of things innovator in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector in the last quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed nine IoT related patents in the three months ending November. That was up from six over the same period last year.

It was followed by the United Kingdom based National Express Group PLC with six IoT patent applications, the United States based Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (6 applications), and South Korea based Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co Ltd (6 applications).

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Railway Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here