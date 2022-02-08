Internet of things innovation among railway industry companies has dropped off in the last year

Research and innovation in internet of things in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector has declined in the last year. Credit: GlobalData.

Research and innovation in internet of things in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of IoT patent applications in the industry stood at nine in the three months ending December – down from 16 over the same period in 2020.

Figures for patent grants related to IoT followed a different pattern to filings – growing from 11 in the three months ending December 2020 to 16 in the same period in 2021.

Related

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

IoT is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

United Parcel Service Inc was the top IoT innovator in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector in the last quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed nine IoT related patents in the three months ending December. That was down from 15 over the same period in 2020.

It was followed by the United States based FedEx Corp with nine IoT patent applications, the United States based Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (3 applications), and the United States based Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (3 applications).

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Railway Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Data Journalism Team