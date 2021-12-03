Filings buzz: tracking big data mentions in the railway industry

Mentions of big data within the filings of companies in the railway industry were 98% higher between July 2020 and June 2021 than in 2016, according to the latest analysis of data from GlobalData.

When companies in the railway industry publish annual and quarterly reports, ESG reports and other filings, GlobalData analyses the text and identifies individual sentences that relate to disruptive forces facing companies in the coming years. Big data is one of these topics - companies that excel and invest in these areas are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

To assess whether big data is featuring more in the summaries and strategies of companies in the railway industry, two measures were calculated. Firstly, we looked at the percentage of companies which have mentioned big data at least once in filings during the past twelve months - this was 66% compared to 55% in 2016. Secondly, we calculated the percentage of total analysed sentences that referred to big data.

Of the 50 biggest employers in the railway industry, XPO Logistics Inc was the company which referred to big data the most between July 2020 and June 2021. GlobalData identified 80 big data-related sentences in the United States-based company's filings - 0.9% of all sentences. Yamato Holdings Co Ltd mentioned big data the second most - the issue was also referred to in 0.9% of sentences in the company's filings. Other top employers with high big data mentions included Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Uber Technologies Inc and Hitachi Transport System, Ltd..



Across all companies in the railway industry the filing published in the second quarter of 2021 which exhibited the greatest focus on big data came from Yamato Holdings Co Ltd. Of the document's 1,209 sentences, 23 (1.9%) referred to big data.

This analysis provides an approximate indication of which companies are focusing on big data and how important the issue is considered within the railway industry, but it also has limitations and should be interpreted carefully. For example, a company mentioning big data more regularly is not necessarily proof that they are utilising new techniques or prioritising the issue, nor does it indicate whether the company's ventures into big data have been successes or failures.

GlobalData also categorises big data mentions by a series of subthemes. Of these subthemes, the most commonly referred to topic in the second quarter of 2021 was 'data analytics', which made up 59% of all big data subtheme mentions by companies in the railway industry.