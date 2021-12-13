Big data innovation among railway industry companies rebounded in the last quarter

Research and innovation in big data in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector has rebounded in the last quarter.

The most recent figures show that the number of big data patent applications in the industry stood at 11 in the three months ending October – down from 20 over the same period last year.

Figures for patent grants related to big data followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 15 in the three months ending October last year to 10 this year.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.



Big data is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Uber Technologies Inc was the top big data innovator in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector in the last quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed 15 big data related patents in the three months ending October. That was down from 30 over the same period last year.

It was followed by the United States based Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd with nine big data patent applications, the United States based United Parcel Service Inc (3 applications), and the United States based United Airlines Holdings Inc (3 applications).

By Michael Goodier