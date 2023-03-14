Future Rail issue 101 is out now, available to read for free on all devices.

It’s been over two decades since the three Baltic Governments of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania ratified the Inter-Governmental Agreement for the Rail Baltica project. Since then, the project has had a bumpy road, with criticism over the cost and environmental impact as well as accusations of financial mismanagement.

However, the current geopolitical situation has led to a renewed impetus to see the project, which would shift the Baltic railways from Russian gauge railways to the European standard. In this issue, we find out the history of the project and what the future may hold.

Elsewhere, recent reports have shed light on news that New South Wales is scrapping its high-speed rail plans, and not for the first time. We take a look at the history of high-speed rail in the region.



As well as all of this, we learn how the new travel app Sojo is rewarding travellers for choosing sustainable transport options. We also speak to tech company AutoFill about inspection inefficiency within the rail industry.

Lastly, we find out about a new AI tool that could help predict low adhesion track conditions, such as leaves on the line, and look back at the ten most expensive rail projects last year.

Peter Nilson, editor

Rail Baltica: one of Europe’s biggest railway projects makes progress

As the Rail Baltica project continues to make slow progress, geopolitical events in the surrounding regions are proving critical in reinvigorating determination to see it through. Andrew Tunnicliffe looks at some of the challenges the project has faced.

How will automated object inspections be the future of rail?

Jasleen Mann talks to Frank Van Veldhuijzen, rail innovation project lead at AutoFill, about how the company is striving to overcome inspection inefficiency within the rail industry.

Why is New South Wales scrapping its high-speed rail plans?

Following news of another cancelled high-speed rail project in Australia, Peter Nilson looks at the on-again-off-again history of high-speed rail in the region.

Travel app Sojo to reward passengers for choosing sustainable transport

Jasleen Mann speaks to Axon Vibe MD Jeremy Acklam about the developer’s new journey planner app, Sojo.

The 10 most expensive rail construction projects in 2022

248 rail construction projects broke ground in 2022, at a combined cost of over $500bn. Peter Nilson offers a run-down of the 10 most expensive projects to break ground last year.

How could AI predict leaves on the line?

The Rail Safety and Standards Board is collaborating with the University of Sheffield on AI technology to predict low adhesion track conditions. Jasleen Mann learns about the new tool.

Next issue preview

