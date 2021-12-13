Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry machine learning roles

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for machine learning hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending October.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 16.9 per cent of total machine learning jobs – up from 14.4 per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 1.4 year-on-year percentage point change in machine learning roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.



GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include machine learning, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for machine learning roles in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was India, which saw 14.4 per cent of all machine learning job adverts in the three months ending October last year, increasing to 16 per cent in the three months ending October this year.

That was followed by Germany (up 1.5 percentage points), Australia (up 0.9), and the United Kingdom (up 0.6).

The top country for machine learning roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 69 per cent of all roles in the three months ending October.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for machine learning workers in the railway industry?

Some 11.6 per cent of all railway industry machine learning roles were advertised in San Francisco (United States) in the three months ending October - more than any other city.

That was followed by Chicago (United States) with 11.6 per cent, Seattle (United States) with 3.4 per cent, and Atlanta (United States) with 3.1 per cent.

By Michael Goodier

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.