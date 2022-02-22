Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry fintech roles

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for fintech hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending December. Credit: GlobalData.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 37 per cent of total fintech jobs – up from 21.6 per cent in the same quarter in 2020.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 0.3 year-on-year percentage point change in fintech roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include fintech, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for fintech job ads in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was India, which saw 21.6 per cent of all fintech job adverts in the three months ending December 2020, increasing to 33.3 per cent in the three months ending December.

That was followed by the United Kingdom (up 5.7 percentage points), Australia (up 3.7), and the United States (up -4.2).

The top country for fintech roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 44.4 per cent of all roles advertised in the three months ending December.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for fintech workers in the railway industry?

Some 29.6 per cent of all railway industry fintech roles were advertised in Hyderabad (India) in the three months ending December - more than any other city.

That was followed by San Francisco (United States) with 29.6 per cent, London (United Kingdom) with 11.1 per cent, and Sydney (Australia) with 3.7 per cent.

