Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry digitalization roles

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for digitalization hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending October.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 20.6 per cent of total digitalization jobs – up from 8.6 per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 9.4 year-on-year percentage point change in digitalization roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.



GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include digitalization, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for digitalization roles in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was India, which saw seven per cent of all digitalization job adverts in the three months ending July last year, increasing to 17.3 per cent in the three months ending October this year.

That was followed by the United Kingdom (up 6.5 percentage points), France (up 2.7), and Australia (up 1.7).

The top country for digitalization roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 23.3 per cent of all roles in the three months ending October.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for digitalization workers in the railway industry?

Some 4.4 per cent of all railway industry digitalization roles were advertised in Saint-Ouen (France) in the three months ending October - more than any other city.

That was followed by Bengaluru (India) with 4.4 per cent, San Francisco (United States) with 2.9 per cent, and Charleroi (Belgium) with 2.1 per cent.

By Michael Goodier

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.