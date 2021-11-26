Artificial intelligence innovation among railway industry companies rebounded in the last quarter

Research and innovation in artificial intelligence in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector has rebounded in the last quarter.

The most recent figures show that the number of AI patent applications in the industry stood at 12 in the three months ending September – down from 16 over the same period last year.

Figures for patent grants related to AI followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from 14 in the three months ending September last year to nine this year.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.



AI is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Uber Technologies Inc was the top artificial intelligence innovator in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector in the last quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed 27 AI related patents in the three months ending September. That was the same as 27 over the same period last year.

It was followed by the United States based United Parcel Service Inc with three AI patent applications, the United States based Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (3 applications), and the United States based JetBlue Airways Corp (3 applications).

By Michael Goodier