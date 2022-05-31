View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Dashboards
  2. Patents
May 31, 2022updated 30 May 2022 11:59am

Railway industry companies are increasingly innovating in robotics

Analysis of patent filings shows a growing level of robotics related applications in the industry over the past year

By Data Journalism Team

Research and innovation in robotics in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector is on the rise.

The most recent figures show that the number of robotics related patent applications in the industry stood at 14 in the three months ending March – up from four over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to robotics followed a similar pattern to filings – growing from one in the three months ending March 2021 to four in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

Robotics is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd was the top robotics innovator in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in South Korea, filed six robotics related patents in the three months ending March. That was up from zero over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the United States based FedEx Corp with four robotics patent applications, the United States based Uber Technologies Inc (2 applications), and South Korea based Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co Ltd (1 applications).

Related Companies
NEXTSENSE

Profile Measurement Devices for Trains and Tracks

Visit Profile
EURAILTEST

A World Leader in Rail Testing and Consulting

Visit Profile
Polyamp

Secure DC/DC converters in Train and Track Side

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology