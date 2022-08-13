View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Dashboards
  2. Patents
August 13, 2022updated 12 Aug 2022 9:41am

Artificial intelligence innovation among railway industry companies has dropped off in the last three months

Analysis of patent filings shows a shrinking level of AI related applications in the industry over the past three months, compared to last year.

By Data Journalism Team

Research and innovation in artificial intelligence in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of AI related patent applications in the industry stood at 15 in the three months ending June – down from 26 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to AI followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from nine in the three months ending June 2021 to seven in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

AI is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies was the top AI innovator in the railway equipment supply, product and services sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed seven AI related patents in the three months ending June. That was up from one over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the South Korea-based Samsung Heavy Industries with three AI patent applications, the United States-based Uber Technologies (three applications), and the United States-based FedEx Corp (one application).

Related Companies
Master Bond

Adhesive Manufacturer for the Railway Industry

Visit Profile
CETEST

Railway Accredited Testing and Analysis Centre

Visit Profile
Blaschke Umwelttechnik

Exhaust Extraction Systems for Train Maintenance Depots

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology