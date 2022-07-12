View all newsletters
July 12, 2022updated 11 Jul 2022 12:21pm

Europe is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry IoT roles

Some parts of the world are investing more heavily in internet of things roles than others.

By Data Journalism Team

Europe was the fastest growing region for internet of things (IoT) hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending May.

The number of roles in Europe made up 23.2% of total IoT jobs – up from 10.2% in the same quarter last year. That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 2.7 year-on-year percentage point change in IoT roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include internet of things, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for IoT job ads in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was France, which saw 2.8% of all IoT job adverts in the three months ending May 2021, increasing to 7.5% in the three months ending May this year.

That was followed by the United Kingdom (up 2.5 percentage points), India (2.2), and Italy (2.2).

The top country for IoT roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 50.6% of all roles advertised in the three months ending May.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for IoT workers in the railway industry?

Some 13.3% of all railway industry IoT roles were advertised in Atlanta (United States) in the three months ending May.

That was followed by Bengaluru (India) with 7.1%, Madrid (Spain) with 5%, and Pittsburgh (United States) with 5%.

