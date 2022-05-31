View all newsletters
May 31, 2022updated 30 May 2022 11:50am

Europe is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry digital media roles

Some parts of the world are investing more heavily in digital media roles than others

By Data Journalism Team

Europe was the fastest growing region for digital media hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending March.

The number of roles in Europe made up 31.1% of total digital media jobs – up from 25.1% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by North America, which saw a 5.6 year-on-year percentage point change in digital media roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include digital media, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for digital media job ads in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was Hungary, which saw 1.7% of all digital media job adverts in the three months ending March 2021, increasing to 15.3% in the three months ending March this year.

That was followed by the United States (up 5.2 percentage points), Poland (2.9), and the United Kingdom (2.2).

The top country for digital media roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 45.9% of all roles advertised in the three months ending March.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for digital media workers in the railway industry?

Some 14.6% of all railway industry digital media roles were advertised in Budapest (Hungary) in the three months ending March.

That was followed by Dallas (United States) with 3.5%, Atlanta (United States) with 3.3%, and Chicago (United States) with 3.1%.

