Europe is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry AI roles

Europe was the fastest growing region for artificial intelligence (AI) hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending June.

The number of roles in Europe made up 13.5% of total AI jobs – up from 6.3% in the same quarter last year. That was followed by North America, which saw a -1 year-on-year percentage point change in AI roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include artificial intelligence, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for AI job ads in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was Hungary, which saw 0% of all AI job adverts in the three months ending June 2021, increasing to 2.3% in the three months ending June this year.

That was followed by France (up 1.6 percentage points), the United Kingdom (1.5), and Belgium (1.1).

The top country for AI roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 72.8% of all roles advertised in the three months ending June.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for AI workers in the railway industry?

Some 6.8% of all railway industry AI roles were advertised in Atlanta (United States) in the three months ending June.

That was followed by Collierville (United States) with 5.6%, Memphis (United States) with 5.2%, and Seattle (United States) with 4.1%.