View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Dashboards
  2. Jobs
August 11, 2022updated 10 Aug 2022 10:42am

Europe is seeing a hiring boom in railway industry AI roles

Some parts of the world are investing more heavily in artificial intelligence roles than others.

By Data Journalism Team

Europe was the fastest growing region for artificial intelligence (AI) hiring among railway industry companies in the three months ending June.

The number of roles in Europe made up 13.5% of total AI jobs – up from 6.3% in the same quarter last year. That was followed by North America, which saw a -1 year-on-year percentage point change in AI roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include artificial intelligence, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for AI job ads in the railway industry?

The fastest growing country was Hungary, which saw 0% of all AI job adverts in the three months ending June 2021, increasing to 2.3% in the three months ending June this year.

That was followed by France (up 1.6 percentage points), the United Kingdom (1.5), and Belgium (1.1).

The top country for AI roles in the railway industry is the United States which saw 72.8% of all roles advertised in the three months ending June.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for AI workers in the railway industry?

Some 6.8% of all railway industry AI roles were advertised in Atlanta (United States) in the three months ending June.

That was followed by Collierville (United States) with 5.6%, Memphis (United States) with 5.2%, and Seattle (United States) with 4.1%.

Related Companies
Sqills

Highly Innovative Passenger Management Software for Rail

Visit Profile
Rex Articoli Tecnici

Rubber and Thermoplastic Railway Components

Visit Profile
HiRAIL Corporation

Rubber-Grade Crossing Systems for the Railway Industry

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology