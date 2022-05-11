Top and emerging locations for M&A deals in the railway sector

New figures released by GlobalData have shed light on the top locations for mergers and acquisitions in the railway sector.

The data shows that M&A activity is strongest in the US, which saw a total of five deals announced in the most recent quarter (2022 Q1). That’s down from six deals announced in the previous quarter (2021 Q4).

Japan also performed well over the most recent quarter, with four deals (down from nine in 2021 Q4).

As well as being a top location for M&A dealmaking in the railway sector, the US has also seen the largest uptick in recent months. The country has seen 28 deals announced over the last two complete quarters, up from an average of just 14 deals every six months between 2019 and 2021.

That's the largest increase in M&A dealmaking in the railway sector for any country.

Despite being a top location for M&A dealmaking in the railway sector, Japan has had a difficult few months, with just eight deals announced in the last two quarters.

That's a decrease compared the country's average of 10 deals announced every six months between 2019 and 2021, and the sharpest decrease in M&A dealmaking in the railway sector experienced by any country in recent months.

Globally, the situation is looking mixed for mergers and acquisitions in the railway sector.

A total of 40 deals were announced over the last quarter, down from 43 deals in the previous quarter but up from from an average of 31 deals per quarter over the previous three years.

