Rail, Rail Anchors, Fasteners and Sleepers

Railway sleepers and fastening systems such as anchors and fasteners are essential components of a railway track. Railway sleepers ensure to maintain the gauge between two rail tracks.

Fastening systems connect the rails to the railway sleepers and reduce the longitudinal movement of the rails.

Top supplIers of rail anchors fasteners and machined railway sleepers

Railway Technology has listed the top suppliers and contractors of rails, rail anchors, fasteners and sleepers. The list includes providers of railway sleepers, concrete railway sleepers, rail track fastening systems and fasteners, bolting systems, concrete ties, slab tracks, hinges, latches and other fastening systems.

The information contained in the download document is designed for railway track consultants, designers, and engineers; railway project procurement officers and supervisors; as well as railway maintenance and repair service providers.

The download contains detailed information on the suppliers and their product lines, alongside contact details to aid your purchasing decision.



Railway sleepers, types and functions

Railway sleepers fix the rails in position and provide firm support, in addition to ensuring the correct gauge between the rails. They also serve as an elastic medium between the rails and the ballast while establishing the stability of the overall railway track. Railway sleepers can be of various types, including:

Wooden sleepers

Steel sleepers

Cast iron sleepers

Reinforced cement concrete sleepers

Pre-stressed concrete sleepers

The type of railway sleepers used depends on the geography of the area where the railway track is being laid and the gauge being used.

Railway fastening systems

Fastening systems are used to fasten the steel rails to the railway sleepers and include components such as rail tie plate, spike, clip, rail anchor, fasteners, screws and bolts. These systems play a critical role in ensuring the safety of the railway track and vehicles while absorbing noise and shock and improving comfort for passengers.

Features considered when choosing a fastening system include: