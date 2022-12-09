The Internet of Things (IoT) in railways helps in tackling the growing challenges of older infrastructure capacity limitations, increasing demand, and rising expectations of passenger experience. Governments and railway operators across the world are continuously adopting smart and intelligent IoT technologies, including digital signage and predictive maintenance, for the modernisation of their railways.

IoT-enabled solutions enable railways to be more connected, as well as provide an enhanced, and convenient experience to passengers.

Discover the leading IoT companies in the railway industry

Using its experience in the sector, Railway Technology has listed some of the leading companies providing products and services related to IoT.

The information provided in the download document is drafted for railway executives and technology leaders involved in railway IoT solutions.

The download contains detailed information on suppliers and their product offerings, alongside contact details to aid purchasing or hiring decisions.

Benefits of IoT technologies in the railway industry

IoT applications offer increased efficiency to the railway industry with lesser congestion and crowding. The technologies enable operators to monitor the flow of passengers and collect data for advanced analytics, which help in making more informed decisions related to staff and security. Sensors and computers reduce breakdowns, predict maintenance repairs, and help in scheduling servicing to reduce downtime.

Computer vision and smart cameras improve safety by helping to automate safety alerts in case of fire, accidents, and other safety-related incidents. IoT technologies can improve passenger satisfaction by providing personalised travel with the help of near-real-time data collection and analysis.

Few examples of IoT use in the railway industry

The railway industry is transitioning away from reactive maintenance to predictive maintenance which enables operators to act before the occurrence of downtime. Automation of equipment real-time monitoring allows operators to gather information from trains, locomotives, tracks, and equipment. Safety sensors such as brakes and wheels help to alert operators in case of any trouble. IoT also helps in tracking assets, such as stations, tracks, and passenger luggage, and streamlining passenger flow.