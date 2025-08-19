Credit: Shutterstock

Huawei Cloud being named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Container Management is a testament to its pioneering role in cloud-native innovation and its strategic investments in Cloud Native 2.0. With a robust portfolio that includes cutting-edge products like CCE Turbo, CCE Autopilot, Cloud Container Instance (CCI) and the distributed cloud-native service UCS, Huawei Cloud is redefining how organisations manage large-scale, scalable containerised workloads across public, distributed and hybrid clouds, as well as edge environments.

Using a combination of technologies that enable both agile application deployment and infrastructure modernisation, container management supports modern applications, including platform engineering, cloud management and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, while delivery methods include stand-alone software or as a service.

Gartner Peer Insights, which has awarded Huawei Cloud with this prestigious rating, is a dynamic platform where IT professionals and end-users come together to share real-world experiences, offering candid reviews and ratings of enterprise technology solutions. Because it features only verified feedback, buyers can be confident to make informed decisions based on insights and recommendations of peers who have firsthand experience with the products and services they’re considering.

How Huawei Cloud is shaping the global cloud-native ecosystem

The rapid rise of cloud-native computing is empowering customers everywhere to reach new heights of business success. Huawei Cloud offers the industry’s most versatile and comprehensive container solutions, seamlessly spanning public, distributed, hybrid and edge cloud environments. Trusted by leaders across the internet, finance, manufacturing, transportation, energy and automotive sectors, Huawei Cloud is redefining what’s possible with cloud-native technology—bringing powerful, scalable value to every corner of the digital world.

For example, Chilquinta Energía, a major power company in Chile, recently upgraded its large data platform to a cloud-native architecture using Huawei Cloud CCE Turbo. The new platform resulted in a 90% improvement in its average performance, launching Chilquinta towards more intelligent and automated operations.

In Singapore, Ninja Van, a leading logistics and express service provider, fully containerised its services using Huawei Cloud CCE. Using this cloud-native AI service architecture ensured zero service interruptions during peak hours and helped improve order processing efficiency for the company by 40%.

Trusted by major enterprises such as Chilquinta Energía and Ninja Van, as well as Starzplay, an OTT platform in the Middle East and Central Asia; Konga, Nigeria’s leading comprehensive e-commerce platform, and Meitu, a leading visual creation platform in China; Huawei Cloud’s solutions are driving agility, efficiency and intelligent automation across industries.

As AI transforms the digital landscape, Huawei Cloud is at the forefront, integrating advanced AI capabilities into its infrastructure and services to accelerate innovation, streamline operations and empower businesses to thrive in an era of rapid change. With its commitment to global collaboration and continuous technological advancement, Huawei Cloud is opening new horizons for a smarter, more resilient digital future.

Huawei’s leadership extends beyond technology, as Huawei Cloud actively shapes the global cloud-native ecosystem through open-source contributions and key roles within the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

Three reasons why Huawei Cloud is a leader in container management:

In Cloud for AI, CCE AI clusters form the cloud-native infrastructure for CloudMatrix384 supernodes. These clusters deliver advanced features like large-scale supernode topology-aware scheduling, PD separation scaling, AI workload-aware auto-scaling, and lightning-fast container startups—all working together to dramatically speed up AI training and boost overall efficiency.



AI is revolutionising the cloud service experience. Huawei Cloud’s CCE Doer integrates AI agents throughout the container usage process, providing intelligent Q&A, recommendations and diagnostics. Capable of diagnosing over 200 critical exception scenarios, with a root cause accuracy rate greater than 80%, CCE Doer enables automated and intelligent container cluster management.



Cloud native is rapidly evolving toward serverless. Huawei Cloud also offers two serverless container products: Kubernetes cluster CCE Autopilot and Cloud Container Instance (CCI), enabling users to focus on application development and service innovation. Additionally, the general-computing-lite and Kunpeng general-computing serverless containers can enhance computing cost-effectiveness by up to 40%, making them the ideal scaling solution for businesses dealing with large increases in traffic.

As Huawei Cloud continues to partner with global operators and advance cloud-native technology innovations, such collaborations are driving unprecedented industry transformation and opening up new opportunities for a more inclusive, accessible and resilient, digital society.

For more information on how Huawei Cloud can help your business, visit here.