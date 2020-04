UK-based rail safety specialist Zonegreen has installed its Depot Personnel Protection System (DPPS) at a four-road stabling facility.

This technology will aid the Ardwick depot in Manchester to prepare for the first batch of trains worth £500m, which will replace the Pacers trains.

The facility is under construction at Siemens’ depot, where around 16 trains will be stored as a part of the new strategy implemented by Arriva Trains North.

The Zonegreen technology has safeguarded the employees at Ardwick since the maintenance depot and sidings were built in 2006.

After the modifications were completed by the Spencer Group, Zonegreen’s New Generation system is integrated with the current infrastructure.



The signalling interface doesn’t allow setting of routes if any staff is logged onto the DPPS.

When there are no personnel are working on the individual road or the existing fuel road, train movements can be operated.

After a route is set, the mounted beacons are activated to warn people about vehicle movements and personnel are not allowed to log on.

Zonegreen technical director Christian Fletcher said: “The new stabling facility at Ardwick has allowed us to demonstrate just how adaptable DPPS is to the changing needs of rail depots.

“Our New Generation system has been designed to suit the new layout, allowing us to maintain the safest working environment possible, whilst giving Siemens the flexibility and confidence to move vehicles around efficiently.”

Additionally, Zonegreen has set up a new Depot Manager PC in the control room at Ardwick.

The Depot Manager PC shows the DPPS status such as a signalling slotting system and names of all logged-on personnel.