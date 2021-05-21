West End Connectors team secures $603m contract for ECWE tunnel project

The West End Connectors team has secured a $603m (C$729.2m) contract from Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension (ECWE) Advance Tunnel project.

Under the fixed-price contract, the West End Connectors team will design, construct and finance the tunnels for the project.

The West End Connectors’ developer and construction team comprises Aecon Infrastructure Management, Dragados Canada and Ghella Canada.

TYPSA and EXP Services form the design team while the financial team comprises ACS Infrastructure Canada, Scotiabank Capital, Aecon Concessions, Ghella Investments and Partnerships.

The delivery of the project will take place through IO’s public-private partnership (P3) model.



Through this model, suitable risks associated with the design, construction and financing of the project will be transferred to the private sector.

Construction is expected to start this year, with completion set to occur in the second quarter of 2025.

Major tunnel boring works will begin next year.

The scope of work covers nearly 6km of tunnelling for the 9.2km extension of the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit, design and construction of launch and extraction shafts and tunnels.

The contract also includes the construction of headwalls for emergency exit buildings and stations, delivery of tunnel boring machines, and the deployment of segmental precast concrete tunnel liners and other necessary activities.

Aecon Group president and CEO Jean-Louis Servranckx said: “This critical extension to Toronto’s transit system will improve mobility for the community, decrease traffic congestion and reduce emissions by providing a new, more sustainable transportation option.”

While both Aecon and Dragados Canada each own a 40% stake in West End Connectors, the remaining 20% is owned by Ghella.