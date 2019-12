Wagners has received a contract from the Government of Queensland in Australia to provide precast concrete tunnel segments for the Cross River Rail project.

Minister Kate Jones announced the A$40m ($27.5m) contract.

Cross River Rail, worth A$5.4bn ($3.84bn), is a proposed rail line between Dutton Park and Bowen Hills, two major suburbs of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

It includes the construction of 5.9km twin tunnels under the Brisbane River and CBD and four new underground stations. It also covers the refurbishment of existing stations.

Wagners’ contract is valid for a period of nine months, beginning at the end of next year.



It will produce the precast concrete tunnel segments at its Wacol facility. It will begin the installation on the twin tunnels when tunnelling commences in 2021.

Jones said: “Cross River Rail is a world-class project that demands the very best and this is a great example of how we already have globally recognised companies right here in Queensland that can rise to the challenge.

“The Palaszczuk government’s number one priority is to create jobs for Queenslanders, this project ticks all the boxes.”

Cross River Rail Delivery Authority CEO Graeme Newton said: “We have awarded contracts for three major works packages and construction consortiums that have been awarded those contracts are now sub-contracting works to a wide variety of companies as workforces are established at sites right across the city.”

In August, the Government of Queensland awarded a contract to Unity Alliance to deliver the rail, integration and systems (RIS) package for the Cross River Rail project.

This April, the Government of Queensland selected companies to build various parts of the Cross River Rail project.