Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
January 5, 2022

Wabtec buys Masu’s railway friction business for $34m

The deal has received regulatory approval and is now subject to customary closing requirements.

Wabtec
Wabtec offers equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail sectors. Credit: Al Ishrak Sunny on Unsplash.

American firm Wabtec Corporation has taken over the railway friction business from India-based Masu, which makes friction offerings for the automotive and rail sectors.

Worth around $34m, the deal is said to be one of the first acquisitions in India following the merger of GE Transportation and Wabtec in 2019.

This transaction has already obtained regulatory approval and is now subject to customary closing requirements.

According to Wabtec, the acquisition is expected to strengthen its installed base, as well as expand its brake product portfolio.

Through this takeover, Wabtec will also be able to fortify its position as a ‘leading rail manufacturer in India’.

Wabtec transit business president Lilian Leroux said: “Masu is a strategic acquisition for Wabtec that complements our product portfolio and builds upon our leadership position in the railway friction market.

“It aligns with our growth strategy to provide operators with innovative, scalable products that increase productivity, utilisation, and capacity. We have now state-of-the-art friction manufacturing capabilities on every continent and will better serve operators and car-builders around the world, reducing operating costs while improving performance.” 

Content from our partners
Protected: Enhance connectivity for passengers on board your train
Four principles to harness data for asset management
Four principles to harness data for asset management
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future

Wabtec India senior vice-president and regional leader Sujatha Narayan added: “We have a strong brakes portfolio in India supplying brake systems on Indian Railways’ locomotives and LHB coaches, as well as metros. This acquisition will strengthen Wabtec’s position as a ‘Made in India’ manufacturer, provide an attractive offering for customers, and open new opportunities for regional and international expansion.”

Wabtec offers equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail sectors.

With more than 150 years of experience in the rail industry, the firm aims to attain a low to zero-emission rail solution in the US and worldwide.

In November 2021, Canadian National Railway (CN) purchased the FLXdrive battery-electric freight locomotive from Wabtec.

Related Companies
RIFTEK

Wheel and Rail Wear Measuring Systems

Visit Profile
Fairfild

Power Resistors for the Railway Industry

Visit Profile
Frequentis

Emergency Response and Network Communication Systems

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly round-up of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU