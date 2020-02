Finnish state-owned railway company VR Group has contracted Hitachi Rail STS to equip diesel locomotives with the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS).

Hitachi Rail STS will supply on-board ERTMS systems for 60 locomotives. Stadler Rail Valencia will deliver these vehicles to VR.

Compatible with ERTMS Baseline 3.6 and the Finnish JKV-STM train control system, the on-board system will improve interoperability and availability of the trains.

The contract also includes the option of further deliveries up to 2030.

With this new order, Hitachi Rail aims to improve its position as an on-board ERTMS system supplier to Nordic train operators.



Hitachi Rail Nordics region vice-president Eric Morand said: “Over the last few years, we have experienced an unprecedented increase in the Nordic ERTMS on-board market, both for the upgrade of existing fleets and equipping brand new trains.

“This latest order confirms not only Hitachi’s leading position in the ERTMS on-board Nordic market, providing the highest standards of quality, safety and reliability, but also underlines our long-standing relationship with Stadler following the recent entry into passenger service of their KISS / DOSTO trains, utilising our ERTMS technology, on the Mälab regional network.”

Is HS2 worth the estimated £106 billion price tag? No, it's a waste of taxpayer money

Unsure

Yes, the economic benefits are worth it View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In April, VR ordered 60 diesel-electric locomotives from Stadler. The new trains will help VR to improve operational efficiency on non-electrified lines, in marshalling yards and freight terminals.

The contract included an option for the delivery of up to 100 further locomotives.