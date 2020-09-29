Vossloh to supply rail fastening systems to Mongolia

German rail technology company Vossloh has secured a contract to supply rail fastening systems for a new heavy-haul line in Mongolia.

As agreed, Vossloh will be supplying its W 30 HH rail fastening system to support the haulage of the extreme loads on the wide-gauge track.

The system is capable of withstanding adverse climatic conditions and the challenging soil conditions in Mongolia.

Vossloh trialled this on a test track near the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar in 2017 and has since installed the rail fastening system on various projects.

The new 270km-long line will connect the Tavan Tolgoi with Gashuun Sukhait port at the Chinese border.



Once complete, the line will support the transportation of around 30Mt of goods, primarily raw materials for steel production. The construction work is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

Vossloh has already started the deliveries of the fastening systems for the project.

Headquartered in Werdohl, Germany, Vossloh focuses on delivering track fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and other services.

Last year, the company generated sales worth €916.4m. It employs 3,786 people and has a presence in 20 countries worldwide.

Related Report GlobalData's Covid-19 Industry Impact Report Get Free Report Latest report from Browse over 50,000 other reports on our store. Visit GlobalData Store

In June, Vossloh secured a contract to deliver rail fastenings for the Uruguay Central Railroad project.

The Uruguay Central Railroad project involves the rehabilitation and construction of a 273km railway line section connecting Uruguay’s capital city Montevideo and the city of Paso de los Toros.