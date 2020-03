Vossloh has secured a new contract for the supply of turnouts and rail fasteners for stage two of the railway line of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the UAE.

A joint venture of China State Construction Engineering and South Korea-based SK Engineering and Construction is the company’s new customer.

Stage two of the project will extend 605km from Ghuweifat on the border with Saudi Arabia to Fujairah on the east coast of the UAE.

Due to the dimensions, the company intends to construct the standard gauge and mainly double-track network in five phases.

The contracts for mainline civil and track packages are set to be awarded in geographical alignment of the emirates through which the line passes.



The first stage of the second phase expansion is 139km-long. It will link Ruwais with Ghuweifat at the UAE and Saudi Arabia border.

Vossloh will supply a total of 38 turnouts and 495,000 sleeper sets of the rail fastening system with W30 HH for this stretch. Deliveries are expected to take place until late October.

The company has also made note of the specifications of the future integrated Etihad Rail network with mixed-use traffic for the project.

The line is designed for a maximum of 32.5t and speeds of up to 160km in freight traffic and up to 200km in passenger traffic. It is expected to ensure the desired cross-border interoperability.

The new project will increase the volume of goods transported across the network from seven million tonnes to more than 50 million tonnes a year.

Vossloh recently completed the phase one of the rail project, which covered the 264km-long freight line operated by Etihad Rail, between the gas fields at Shah and Habshan, as well as the port and Ruwais in Abu Dhabi.