Alstom has received a €100m ($110m) contract from Germany’s Verkehrsverbund Mittelsachsen (VMS) to supply 11 Coradia Continental battery-electric trains.

The contract includes the manufacture, delivery, and maintenance of the trains until 2032.

The trains will serve the Leipzig-Chemnitz route for regional traffic.

They will be constructed in Alstom’s factory in Salzgitter, Germany and will begin operations in 2023.

Alstom’s traction centre of excellence in Tarbes, France, will design and supply the battery traction sub-system.



The trains will be similar to the trains that are currently serving the Dresden, Riesa and Zwickau routes.

Alstom will equip them with high-performance batteries, located on their roofs.

They have a range of around 120km and are capable of operating under catenary and non-electrified sections.

The 56m Coradia Continental trainsets have three-cars with 150 seats. They can operate at maximum speeds of 160kmph when in battery mode.

Alstom Europe senior vice-president Gian Luca Erbacci said: “Today, Alstom stands apart in being able to offer any form of emission-free traction currently on the market built into a proven solution.

“As a responsible company, Alstom has an intense focus on sustainable mobility, offering the best-fitting solutions that make it not only possible but also cost-effective and attractive.”

In 2014, VMS contracted Alstom to deliver 29 Coradia Continental electrical trains in a €150m deal.

In December, Alstom completed the delivery of all 17 Coradia Polyvalent trains to SNCF Technicentre for the Franco-Swiss cross-border Léman Express network.

In November, Alstom prepared to test the world’s first passenger train powered by hydrogen fuel cells, named the Coradia iLint, for the first time in the Netherlands.