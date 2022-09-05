VLS buys US-based Safety Railway Service

SRS delivers full-service railcar repair and fabrication services. Credit: Ulrike Leone from Pixabay.

I Squared Capital portfolio company VLS Environmental Solutions has taken over Safety Railway Service (SRS) for an undisclosed sum.

SRS delivers full-service railcar repair and fabrication services at its headquarters in Victoria, Texas as well as eight other sites across the US.

This acquisition of SRS will enable VLS to extend its nationwide railcar services footprint from three to 12 locations.

The acquired business will be included in the VLS Railcar Cleaning and Repair Services division.

VLS CEO John Magee said: “This is a tremendous opportunity for us to move from railcar cleaning and light repair work to extensive, full-service cleaning and repair services. This demonstrates our continued commitment to leading ESG practices.

“We are recognised as an industry leader in customised cleaning solutions, and we will apply those same sustainable practices and principles to our expanded Railcar Cleaning and Repair Services client base.”

VLS, a provider of railcar cleaning and repair services, offers specialty cleaning services for difficult-to-clean products such as chemicals, hardened materials, and pressurised gases besides certified full-service repairs, tank car qualifications, and maintenance.

It also delivers waste and marine services, in addition to railcar services.

VLS railcar services VP David Carter said: “VLS provides mission-critical, customised waste and specialty cleaning and repair services to a variety of highly regulated industries specialising in highly hazardous chemical cleaning. Together, we can provide clients full repair from top to bottom.”