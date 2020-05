Australia’s Victoria Government has completed the work on the Bendigo Rail Project with the replacement of 48,000 sleepers.

The A$16.1m project aimed to replace the timber sleepers with concrete on the stretch between Sunbury and Bendigo.

More than 50 workers completed the work overnight to ensure that the operations are not disrupted. The work commenced in January and 12,000 sleepers were replaced each month.

The sleepers were manufactured at the Austrak factory in Avalon, Victoria.

The project is a part of the A$103m investment by the government for the major maintenance on the V/Line network.



The government is carrying out the work on infrastructure projects amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic by implementing necessary precautions to safeguard the safety of the crew and public.

Minister for Public Transport Melissa Horne said: “We’re getting on with upgrading vital regional rail infrastructure right across the state – improving services and creating jobs.”

Bendigo East member Jacinta Allan said: “This massive project will mean Bendigo locals who rely on V/Line services get the service they deserve.”

Bendigo West member Maree Edwards added: “This massive $16.1m upgrade has been completed months ahead of schedule, meaning locals will have access to smoother rides sooner.”

Last week, the Victorian Government planned to start the improvement works on tram route 58 to ensure a more comfortable journey for passengers.

The A$3.7m work programme between Grantham Street and Dawson Street in Brunswick West is scheduled to begin later this week.