View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
August 3, 2022

VIA Rail ratifies collective agreements with Unifor over pay

The agreements will enable staff to have a 5.5% wage increase this year, a 3.5% increase next year, and a 2.5% increase in 2024.

VIA Rail
VIA Rail has announced the ratification of the collective agreements for some 2,400 VIA Rail employees. Credit: Unifor.

VIA Rail Canada has endorsed collective agreements for around 2,400 staff, with an average wage increase of 3.83% over three years.

These employees work in stations, onboard trains, maintenance centres, VIA Customer Centre, and administrative offices.

Last month, VIA Rail signed tentative agreements with Unifor’s Council 4000 and Local 100, which represent around 2,400 employees.

VIA Rail stated that the ‘collective agreements one, two and three for members of Unifor’s Council 4000 and Local 100 will be retroactive to 1 January 2022 and in effect through 31 December 2024’.

The latest agreements will see employees receive a 5.5% pay hike this year, a 3.5% increase next year, and a 2.5% rise in 2024.

These agreements also cover revisions to various work rules, as well as will help deal with issues of diversity and inclusion.

VIA Rail chief employee experience officer Martine Rivard said: “We are delighted with the ratification of these mutually beneficial agreements which will provide stability for the next three years, as well as increased flexibility to actively pursue the recovery of our services and advance VIA Rail’s important modernisation projects.”

Last month, Unifor Council 4000 and Local 100 issued a 72 hours’ strike notice to VIA Rail following the failure of talks to advance.

In a statement, Unifor noted that VIA Rail was looking for concessions that included scrapping the supplemental agreement for union members.

“The removal of the supplemental agreement will result in the loss of job security,” the union said.

Related Companies
Zhongbo Railway Fastening

Elastic Rail Clips and Rail Fastenings

Visit Profile
Westermo

Trackside and On-Board Data Communication Systems

Visit Profile
Enerco

Rail Track Maintenance Devices

Visit Profile

More from this topic

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology