Veidekke has received an environmentally certified contract from Bybanen Utbygging for the construction of the first underground station in Vestland, Norway.

The station will be built between the Haukeland and Haraldsplass hospitals in Bergen.

The contract is worth Nkr224m ($22.5m), which excludes the VAT and with different options.

Veidekke Bygg Bergen district manager Erlend Bygnes said: “It is very satisfying to win our eighth contract for Bybanen Utbygging and being allowed to build more green infrastructure in a sustainable way. Haukeland station is a demanding, complex and multidisciplinary contract that is a very good fit for us at Veidekke Bergen.

“Winning this contract at this time of the coronavirus proves that our strategy of having our own locally employed skilled workers and engineers is appropriate and desirable to our customers.”



The station is expected to boost the use of public transport for the 7,000 passengers who will access it daily.

The company will construct a spacious station 30m below ground, which will feature underground walkways with lifts and escalators that will connect the station to the hospitals.

The station will be made of many large concrete structures and the largest structure is 42m-long and comprises more than 4,000m³ concrete fixed to bedrock.

The public areas will showcase the aesthetics and efficient transport, good lighting and acoustic measures for absorbing noise.

The company will comply with Bergen Light Rail’s aim of a greener light rail development with the certification of the project with CEEQUAL.

The construction will begin in October and last for two years.

Last November, Norway’s state-owned company Bane NOR issued two contracts for the doubling of the track on the Vestfold mainline.

The first contract was awarded to Salini Impregilo and Impresa Pizzarotti while Veidekke Entreprenør won the second contract.