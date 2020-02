US Congressman Jim Costa has presented new legislation that would provide $32bn to federally designated high-speed rail corridors.

The proposed legislation, the High-Speed Rail Corridor Development Act, seeks to fund high-speed rail project in California as well as other national projects. This will improve intermodal connectivity and have environmental benefits.

The total investment proposed in the bill will fall under the High-Speed Rail Corridor Investment programme.

The move comes a year after Californian Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to significantly reduce the scope of the under-construction high-speed rail project from Los Angeles to San Francisco due to spiralling costs.

Currently, California plans to complete a 119-mile (191km) section between Merced and Bakersfield, currently under construction. This would be instead of the 520-mile (826.8 km) high-speed rail system.



However, the new bill aims to complete the overall project, connecting the original destinations with the high-speed railway.

Costa said: “This legislation will provide the needed funding to finish California’s High-Speed Rail project. California is leading the nation in building modern, green train technology, which will get our cars off the road and improve our air quality.

Is HS2 worth the estimated £106 billion price tag? No, it's a waste of taxpayer money

Unsure

Yes, the economic benefits are worth it View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“We must invest in our future for our health and our economy. We already see the benefits, with new business investments in our communities and more high-paying jobs.

“The 119 miles of construction has already employed more than 3,000 workers and supported 500 small businesses. This is the time to bring our transportation infrastructure into the 21st century.”

Currently, there are 30 active construction sites building the Central Valley part of the California High-Speed Rail system.