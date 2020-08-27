Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The US Government is set to allocate a total of $400m for four transit infrastructure projects in Arizona, Indiana, Missouri and New Jersey.

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) will disburse the funds after the four projects meet additional requirements.

As agreed, the FTA will allocate $50.6m for the Phoenix Northwest Extension Phase II Project. The project involves extending the Valley Metro light rail system by 1.5 miles from Northwest Phoenix to the Metrocenter Mall.

The agency will also provide the Gary Double Track Northwest Indiana Project with $50.6m. This project involves track doubling works on a 26.6-mile section on the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) South Shore commuter rail line.

FTA will award $50.8m for the Kansas City Streetcar Main Street Extension project, which will extend the tram line from the existing streetcar terminus at Union Station to the University of Missouri – Kansas City.



The Hudson County Portal North Bridge Project is the fourth project that will receive FTA funding.

The project encompasses the development of new, two-track fixed structure railroad bridge across the Hackensack River in Hudson County, New Jersey. The new structure will replace the existing 100-year-old bridge.

With the latest move, FTA has advanced funding for 39 new CIG projects under the current administration.

The CIG Program provides funding for eligible major transit infrastructure projects across the country.

Commenting on the latest federal funding, US Transportation Secretary Elaine L Chao said: “This $400m federal investment will help ensure that critical updates can be made to our country’s public transit systems so they remain safe and operational.”