UK allocates over £1bn for digital signalling on East Coast Main Line

The UK Government has allocated more than £1bn for the replacement of outmoded Victorian infrastructure with modern digital signalling technology on the East Coast Main Line.

The technology will be deployed across the complete southern section of the line, right from London’s King’s Cross to Stoke Tunnels.

The funds will help replace outdated lineside signalling with the European train control system (ETCS), thereby delivering real-time and continuous information across the journey.

The new in-cab technology facilitates continuous monitoring of the speed of the train to provide a safer railway.

The East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP) is expected to help the government drive towards its net-zero target by reducing carbon emissions by 55,000t.

The ECDP follows over £350m of earlier investment to equip other services on the route with the new technology, with more than 80% of passenger rolling stock on the East Coast Mainline South currently using the ETCS.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “This £1bn investment will allow us to replace unreliable Victorian infrastructure with cutting-edge technology which will mean fewer delays and more regular services for millions of passengers.

“The world is changing and, despite the best efforts of unions, I am determined to help our railway change with it.”

Recently, the UK agreed to offer up to £10m to Ukraine Railways for the restoration of rail infrastructure.

This funding will help Ukraine Railways to secure materials and equipment needed to undertake rail repair work.