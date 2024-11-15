The project features a 2.5-mile elevated rail and three new stations. Credit: Dopplemyar/The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey/Flickr

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has awarded a $1.184bn contract to the joint venture of Tutor Perini and O&G Industries for the construction of a new AirTrain Newark system.

The project includes the development of a 2.5-mile elevated rail structure and three new stations, which will replace the existing AirTrain Newark mass transit system.

The current AirTrain, operational since 1996, is outdated and struggles to meet the growing demand for air travel, particularly after the opening of the Newark Liberty International Airport’s new Terminal A in 2023.

The board of commissioners approved the contract for the design and construction of the new guideway and stations, which aligns with the redevelopment of the airport’s transit facilities.

The EWR Vision Plan, recently unveiled by the agency, aims to accommodate increasing demand at the airport.

The plan includes the development of modern terminals, a roadway network, and a redesigned taxiway network aimed at handling more aircraft and reducing delays.

The new AirTrain system is part of this redevelopment and is being delivered through a multi-phase procurement process.

The procurement process includes various phases, with Doppelmayr selected for the automated people mover system and its vehicles, and Stantec for the design of a maintenance facility and pedestrian connectors.

Tutor Perini/O&G will lead the design and construction of the new AirTrain system.

The remaining procurement phases include construction of the maintenance facility and pedestrian connectors.

Construction of the new AirTrain system is expected to begin in 2025 and passenger service is anticipated in 2030.

The Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said: “Today’s action by the Board marks the next chapter in the effort to completely transform Newark Liberty International Airport into a world-class gateway worthy of our region.

“As we work on a modern new airport in Newark that will include new or expanded airport facilities, a reliable on-airport mass transit system will ensure that passengers and airport workers can get to where they need to go on a new state-of-the-art AirTrain system.”

The project budget has been increased to $3.5bn from the previous approved budget of $2.05bn. The rise in cost is attributed to delays from the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation, and construction market instability.

The updated budget will be offset by deferred spending from other projects, including the PATH rail extension project.

The Port Authority also plans to improve local community access to the Newark Airport Rail Link station.