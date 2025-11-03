The new factory is expected to create approximately 250 jobs and, once operational, contribute $84m annually to the economy. Credit: TÜRASAŞ.

Türkiye has started construction work on a domestic electric high-speed train manufacturing and testing facility in Sakarya, according to an announcement from Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

This development is said to represent a step towards increasing local capacity in rail vehicle production and supporting the national transport technology ecosystem.

According to Uraloğlu, the factory will provide employment for around 250 people and is projected to contribute Tl3.5bn ($84m) per year to the economy after it becomes operational.

Uraloğlu said: “Thanks to the high value-added products we will produce in our manufacturing facility, we will provide strong support to Türkiye’s R&D and technology infrastructure, the development of domestic industry, employment and the overall economy.”

The facility, which will cover approximately 15,000m², will be located within the Sakarya Regional Directorate of Türkiye Rail System Vehicles Industry (Türasaş).

Designed to produce and test up to 12 high-speed train sets annually, the facility will focus on trains engineered and assembled in Türkiye, targeting operational speeds of up to 225km per hour.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Preparatory earthworks for the site have concluded, with ground improvement currently in progress to enable foundation work.

According to the ministry, this project aligns with efforts to modernise and extend the country’s rail network infrastructure.

The plant is intended to complement current investments in rail systems across Türkiye, supporting national goals for increased technological autonomy in the rail sector.

In March 2024, Turkish rolling-stock maker Türasaş signed a contract with national rail operator TCDD for 95 locomotives.

The new agreement includes the delivery of 95 locomotives, designed for dual use in both passenger and freight operations.

All units are Eskişehir 5000 Electric Mainline Locomotives, commonly referred to as E5000. Named for their 5000kW power output, these locomotives are capable of reaching speeds up to 140 km/h.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up