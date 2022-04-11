Turkey unveils 30-year plan to improve transport infrastructure

The plan will have more focus on the railways. Credit: PRNewswire/ Turkey Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu has unveiled a ‘Transport and Logistics Master Plan’ to achieve the transport and communication infrastructure targets in the country, with a focus on railways.

Launched at the Transport Vision 2053 meeting, the plan is expected to help bolster the development of all modes of transport both in Türkiye as well as in the world.

Under the 30-year strategy, Turkey is set to invest $197.9bn in rail, road, maritime, and air transport and communications.

These investments are anticipated to help add over $1 trillion to GDP, and $1.36 trillion to production, in addition to creating employment for 27.7 million people.

Related

The plan will help shift the burden on land transport to the railways.

According to the minister, the plan will have more focus on railways and will enable to increase the share of railway transport from the Turkish passenger and cargo network.

The share of railway passengers is expected to increase from 0.96% to 6.20% with a growth in passenger traffic from 19.5 million to 270 million.

Additionally, rail cargo transport is anticipated to increase to 21.93% in 2053 from 5.08% in 2023.

In a statement, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure added: “Transport and Infrastructure Master Plan will contribute to the economic development of Türkiye as well as meeting the expectations of our people.

“With the new high-speed railway lines, Türkiye will have a more sustainable, safe, clean, accessible, inclusive, fast, and technologically more innovative transport sector.”

Last month, the UK Government agreed to provide €2.1bn in green financing for a new high-speed electric railway project in Turkey.