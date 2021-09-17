Transport for London to unveil two new Northern line stations

The Northern Line Extension is said to be the first major Tube extension of this century. Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay.

Transport for London (TfL) has launched a new Tube map, which includes two new stations on the Northern Line Extension opening on 20 September.

Final preparations are in progress at the two step-free, Zone 1 stations at Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms.

These preparations include paving and landscaping work at the front of both stations, and the commissioning of ticket barriers, ticket machines, and advertising screens.

The overall Tube stations on the London Underground network has increased to 272 with these two new Northern line stations.

Prior to the launch of the new stations, the new map will go up in stations, on the TfL Go app, and will be available at the TfL website.



Furthermore, Nine Elms and Battersea Power stations will increase the total number of step-free stations on the Underground network to 88.

In 2015, construction work commenced on the 3km twin-tunnel railway between Kennington and Battersea Power Station via Nine Elms.

Initially, nearly six trains per hour will operate from Kennington station on the Charing Cross branch on the extension during peak hours.

By mid-2022, the number of train services will increase to 12 per hour.

During off-peak times, nearly five trains per hour will operate, increasing to ten trains per hour next year.

TfL has executed the Northern Line Extension $220.68m (£160m) under budget, bringing its projected final total expense to $1.52bn (£1.1bn).

TfL said in a statement: “The spending authority budget was increased to $1.74bn (£1.26bn) in January 2016, but TfL has worked hard to ensure the project provides strong value for money.”

The Northern Line Extension, which is backing around 25,000 new jobs, is said to be the first major Tube extension this century.

The extension’s opening comes ahead of the launch of the Elizabeth line, which will take place in the first half of next year.

In July, Liverpool Street Elizabeth line station was officially handed over from Crossrail to TfL.