Transport for Wales (TfW) has revealed plans for five new train stations in the south-east of the country as part of its ambition to improve public transport in the country.
The state-owned body has opened a public consultation on designs for the new stations alongside plans for new train services to increase the frequency of trains at local stations along some of its popular routes.
The new stations are all planned for the heavily populated South Wales corridor, which runs along the coast, East to West.
Members of the public will have 13 weeks to reply to the consultation on the potential stations at Cardiff East, Newport West, Magor and Undy, Llanwern and Somerton.
Geoff Ogden, chief transport planning and development officer for TfW, said: “Our vision for Wales is one in which we all have more opportunities to live healthier and happier lives. For us, unlocking the capability of the South Wales mainline is key to changing how people travel in the region.
“We’re proud to share our proposals for five new stations between Cardiff Central and Severn Tunnel Junction that, together with the new services, will offer more people the opportunity to travel on the railway.”
As part of the recommendations from the South East Wales Transport Commission, the plans have been developed with funding from the UK Government’s Union Connectivity Review and will be delivered as part of the South Wales Mainline Programme.
Plans for the new rail services would see up to four trains per hour at the new stations along the routes across the Severn River between Cardiff, Bristol and Cheltenham Spa.
The South West programme has prioritised enhancements to rail frequency and speed as well as the addition of new stations before 2029, with electrification and climate change resilience listed as long-term projects.
The proposed upgrades to Wales’ rail network follow Network Rail’s announcement that it would be updating six stations in the country to improve their accessibility with lift-equipped footbridges.