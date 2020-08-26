Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

TransPod has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Canada’s Alberta Government to undertake early works related to the development of a potential hyperloop system between Edmonton and Calgary.

As agreed, Alberta Transportation will support TransPod to carry out a further feasibility study for the development of hyperloop technology in Alberta.

Alberta Transportation will also provide the company with available transportation data to support the feasibility study, identify suitable land for a test track, and take part in discussions with potential large institutional investors where suitable.

However, the government did not make any financial commitments or endorsements for the project.

TransPod seeks to develop an ultra-high-speed transportation system where pressurised vehicles travel in a low-pressure tube environment. The system aims to enable passenger and cargo movement at a speed of up to 1,000km/h.



The feasibility study in Alberta is scheduled to complete in 2022, following which, the test track is expected to be built to carry out high-speed tests.

The construction of a full inter-city line between Edmonton and Calgary will begin in 2025.

Alberta Transportation Minister Ric McIver said: “Alberta’s government is supporting new and exciting opportunities for job creation and innovation.

“By supporting TransPod’s feasibility study, Alberta Transportation will provide important information contributing to the research, development, testing, and construction of a full inter-city TransPod line between Edmonton and Calgary. We look forward to seeing this work put Alberta at the forefront of the movement of goods and people.”

If implemented, the hyperloop system will create up to 38,000 jobs over ten years in the province.

It will also help in reducing carbon emissions in the province and diversify the economy.