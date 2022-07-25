View all newsletters
July 25, 2022

TransPod unveils full electric vehicle for ultra-high-speed transport

The new electric vehicle can travel in a protected guideway at more than 1000 km/h.

TransPod
FluxJet is designed to exclusively operate on an ultra-high-speed ground transportation system called TransPod Line. Credit: TransPod.

Canada-based TransPod has unveiled a fully electric vehicle, FluxJet, which is a hybrid between an aircraft and a train.

Featuring technological leaps in contactless power transmission and a new field of physics known as veillance flux, the FluxJet is said to be quicker than a jet and three times as fast as a high-speed train.

Designed to exclusively operate on an ultra-high-speed ground transportation system called the TransPod Line, the new electric vehicle can travel in a protected guideway at more than 1,000km/h.

TransPod Line is a network system with stations in crucial locations and major cities. It will have high-frequency departures to facilitate quick, safe and affordable journeys.

This project is anticipated to generate up to 140,000 jobs, as well as add $19.2bn to the region’s GDP during the construction phase.

Upon becoming operational, the TransPod Line is expected to cost passengers around 44% less than a plane ticket to travel the corridor. It is also expected to reduce CO₂ emissions by 636,000tpa.

TransPod co-founder and CEO Sebastien Gendron said: “All the hard work over the past few years has led to this milestone moment where talk is becoming a reality.

“The technology is proven, and we have the confidence of investors, governments, and partners to continue pushing forward to redefine transportation effectively.”

This year in March, TransPod received $550m in funding from Broughton Capital Group and China-East Resources Import & Export for the ‘hyperloop’ system between Edmonton and Calgary, Canada.

The TransPod Line will enable journeys between Edmonton and Calgary in 45 minutes. At present, such journeys take more than three hours by car.

