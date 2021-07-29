Tracsis wins multi-year contract to deliver RailHub software

By enhancing security, fatalities on or near the railway track, near misses and lost time accidents in rail and construction environments can be eradicated. Credit: Kai Bossom on Unsplash.

Transport solutions provider Tracsis has secured a new multi-year contract in the UK for its RailHub software product suite.

The company did not disclose the name of the operator who awarded the contract.

Developed by Tracsis subsidiary OnTrac, RailHub is a digital platform that enables railway workers to arrange and promote safer work on the railways.

It offers extra and improved visual data to railway staff.

The company noted that by enhancing security, fatalities on or near the railway track, as well as near misses and lost time accidents in rail and construction environments, can be eradicated.



Tracsis said in a statement: “This contract will double RailHub’s user base to over 30,000 individuals, reflecting the growing momentum in the UK rail’s shift to digital, and underpins our confidence in the future of the RailHub product with both rail infrastructure providers and maintainers.”

Tracsis CEO Chris Barnes said: “We are delighted to have secured this major new software contract win, which strongly aligns with the industry’s ongoing investment in a digital railway as outlined in the recent ‘William-Shapps Plan for Rail’.

“This win further cements RailHub as an industry leading piece of software and reinforces the reputation of Tracsis as a fast-to-market innovator of products and services for the rail industry.”

The contract was mentioned in the company’s interim results announcement during the final stages of award.

In 2017, Tracsis won a multi-million pound contract from a major UK rail operator to provide important software planning products.

The company did not specify the name of the operator due to the agreed terms of commercial confidentiality.

