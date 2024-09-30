The freight operations subsidiary of Getlink has launched a new tracing and monitoring system for freight across land, sea and air with its technology partner.
Europorte, which is wholly-owned by the Eurotunnel operator, has joined forces with Internet of Things (IoT) solutions developer Kerlink on the new product.
Track Value uses IoT sensors and Kinéis space connectivity to streamline freight management, by digitising multimodal transport activities and improving the quality and reliability of services, thanks to data feedback and processing in near-real time and from anywhere in the world, Europorte explained.
Yannick Delibie, Kerlink’s technical director said: “Kerlink’s teams have contributed their expertise in tailor-made IoT connectivity solutions to develop the Track Value solution and offer a genuine innovation to meet the challenge of more sustainable freight.”
The tool offers rail operators:
– Goods security in near real time (traceability, optimisation)
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
– Detecting issues and sending alerts (flow disruptions, equipment and infrastructure failures)
– Anticipation of maintenance operations.
The Europorte chairman, Raphaël Doutrebente, hinted at future interests in the wider freight economy, away from its railway origins.
“We are delighted with this innovative partnership, which will enable us to provide a precise response to the need to secure goods being transported.
“With Track Value, Europorte, a subsidiary of the Getlink group and the leading private rail freight operator, is providing a solution for all customers in the transport logistics sector (road, rail, air and sea),” he said.
Alexandre Tisserant, chairman of Kinéis added: “Kinéis’ space connectivity is now an established and essential offering in the IoT market. This partnership with Europorte and Kerlink for the Track Value solution illustrates the close links we are developing with industrial players in all sectors.”
A similar tool, though designed specifically for freight rail carts, was recently launched in the US.