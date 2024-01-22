The project is part of the developing public transport offer in Canada’s largest city. Credit: Shutterstock

Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx have selected a consortium to develop and deliver the Ontario Line Pape Tunnel and Underground stations project. The Pape North Connect group has signed up to a Development and Master Construction contract, meaning it will be responsible for the multi-stage design process as well as construction.

The contract covers a three kilometre long dual tunnel, two tunnel “portals” and two underground stations. Further work included in the deal relates to three emergency exits, a rail switch, and the underpinning of an existing station.

The consortium is formed of several Canadian arms of European construction firms, including Barcelona-based Formento de Construcciones y Contratas and Italian firm Webuild Civil Work.

Dutch design and engineering consultancy Arcadis and Texas-based AECOM have been contracted for the design stage of the consortium’s work.

The public-private partnership’s value has not been revealed at the time of writing, but Infrastructure Ontario explained:

“Once the development phase has concluded, Metrolinx will have the option to sign a final target-price agreement with Pape North Connect, which would include final agreements on detailed designs and a negotiated price.”

The north-south section of the Ontario Line project will include building a second station at Pape, including underpinning the existing structure, and a Cosburn station from scratch.

Credit: Metrolinx

The development phase is expected to take two years, but construction could begin before the initial 24 month phase ends.

Infrastructure Ontario is a Crown agency, part of the Ontario provincial government tasked with “maximizing the value of public infrastructure and real estate” via capital projects.

Metrolinx is an agency of the Government of Ontario, created to improve the coordination and integration of all modes of transportation in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.