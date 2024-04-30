Goodwin Procter and CMS were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in Europe for Q1 by value and volume according to the latest legal advisers league table by GlobalData.
Based on its Deals Database, the leading data and analytics company reveals that Goodwin Procter achieved its leading position in terms of value by advising on $17 billion worth of deals. Meanwhile, CMS led in terms of volume by advising on a total of 44 deals.
Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, said: “CMS was the clear winner by volume, outpacing its peers by a significant margin during Q1 2024. It fell short of 50 by only a few deals.”
“Similarly, Goodwin Procter, which led by value in Q1 2024, was also way ahead of its peers. Involvement in the $16.5 billion Novo Holdings–Catalent M&A deal played a pivotal role for Goodwin Procter in securing the top position by value.”
An analysis of GlobalData’s Deals Database reveals that White & Case occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $12.4 billion worth of deals, followed by Linklaters with $11 billion, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer with $10.2 billion, and Legance – Avvocati Associati with $9.4 billion.
Meanwhile, White & Case occupied the second position in terms of volume with 24 deals, followed by Addleshaw Goddard with 23 deals, DLA Piper with 21 deals, and Baker McKenzie with 19 deals.
